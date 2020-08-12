Market Overview

Why Atlas Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 12, 2020 11:01am   Comments
Atlas (NYSE: ATCO) shares are trading higher on Wednesday.

The company reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales results. Bank Of America Securities also upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $6 to $9 per share.

Atlas is a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests while focusing on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create sustainable value and quality growth opportunities for its shareholders.

Atlas shares were trading up 0.94% at $8.57 at time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $14.62 and a 52-week low of $5.39.

