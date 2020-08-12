Earnings Preview: CynergisTek, Inc. Common Stock

CynergisTek, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: CTEK) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 13. Here is Benzinga's look at CynergisTek, Inc. Common Stock's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are predicting CynergisTek, Inc. Common Stock will report a loss of $0.14 per share on revenue of $5.00 million. In the same quarter last year, CynergisTek, Inc. Common Stock reported a loss per share of $0.05 on sales of $5.06 million. If the company were to report in-line earnings when it publishes results Thursday, quarterly profit would be down 180.0%. CynergisTek, Inc. Common Stock's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.08 -0.05 -0.05 EPS Actual -0.17 -0.17 -0.04 -0.05 Revenue Estimate 5.35 M 5.27 M 5.25 M 5.92 M Revenue Actual 5.12 M 5.77 M 4.77 M 5.06 M

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of CynergisTek, Inc. Common Stock have declined 39.02%.

Judging by these returns, long-term shareholders will be feeling unsatisfied with these results.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. CynergisTek, Inc. Common Stock is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=140942