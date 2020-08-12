A Preview Of Fortuna Silver Mines's Earnings

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE: FSM) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 13. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Fortuna Silver Mines EPS is expected to be around $0.1, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $67.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.04. Sales were $67.90 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 150.0% increase in the company's earnings. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.10 0.10 0.11 EPS Actual -0.01 0.07 0.02 0.04 Revenue Estimate 67.00 M 67.00 M 67.00 M 67.00 M Revenue Actual 47.50 M 69.00 M 61.30 M 67.90 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 58.44%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Fortuna Silver Mines is scheduled to hold the call at 12:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1696/36036