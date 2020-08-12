A Preview Of Fortuna Silver Mines's Earnings
Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE: FSM) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 13. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Fortuna Silver Mines EPS is expected to be around $0.1, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $67.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.04. Sales were $67.90 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 150.0% increase in the company's earnings. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2020
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|EPS Estimate
|0.11
|0.10
|0.10
|0.11
|EPS Actual
|-0.01
|0.07
|0.02
|0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|67.00 M
|67.00 M
|67.00 M
|67.00 M
|Revenue Actual
|47.50 M
|69.00 M
|61.30 M
|67.90 M
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 58.44%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.
Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Fortuna Silver Mines is scheduled to hold the call at 12:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1696/36036
