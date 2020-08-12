GreenTree Hospitality Gr's Earnings: A Preview

GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE: GHG) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 13. Here is Benzinga's look at GreenTree Hospitality Gr's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on GreenTree Hospitality Gr management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.11 on revenue of $33.60 million. GreenTree Hospitality Gr reported a profit of $0.18 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $40.05 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would have fallen 38.89%. Here's how the GreenTree Hospitality Gr's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.16 0.20 0.17 EPS Actual 0.04 0.18 0.18 0.18 Revenue Estimate 22.63 M 48.13 M 44.76 M 39.53 M Revenue Actual 22.23 M 41.57 M 40.87 M 40.05 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.68%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. GreenTree Hospitality Gr is scheduled to hold the call at 21:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: http://ir.998.com/index.php?s=19