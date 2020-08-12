Hollysys Automation's Earnings: A Preview

Hollysys Automation (NASDAQ: HOLI) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 13. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Hollysys Automation reporting earnings of $0.38 per share on sales of $147.75 million. In the same quarter last year, Hollysys Automation reported earnings per share of $0.42 on revenue of $156.99 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would have fallen 9.52%. Hollysys Automation's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2019 Q4 2019 EPS Estimate 0.36 0.60 0.21 0.42 EPS Actual 0.23 0.56 0.49 0.42 Revenue Estimate 115.42 M 156.93 M 12.58 M 162.75 M Revenue Actual 80.77 M 170.11 M 123.23 M 156.99 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.34%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Hollysys Automation is scheduled to hold the call at 21:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://apac.directeventreg.com/der/toRegistration.action