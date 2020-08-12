IZEA Worldwide's Earnings Outlook

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ: IZEA) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 13. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering IZEA Worldwide have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of $0.05 on revenue of $3.80 million. IZEA Worldwide reported a loss of $0.09 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $3.92 million.If the company were to report in-line earnings when it publishes results Thursday, quarterly profit would be up 44.44%. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.04 -0.06 -0.23 EPS Actual -0.18 -0.05 -0.04 -0.09 Revenue Estimate 4.99 M 4.32 M 4.41 M 5.44 M Revenue Actual 4.76 M 5.83 M 4.41 M 3.92 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 269.8%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. IZEA Worldwide is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://izea.com/investor-relations/