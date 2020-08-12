SharpSpring's Earnings Outlook

SharpSpring (NASDAQ: SHSP) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 13. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are expecting SharpSpring to report EPS of $-0.11 per share. Revenue will likely be around $7.26 million, according to the consensus estimate. In the same quarter last year, SharpSpring posted EPS of $-0.19 per share on sales of $5.52 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 42.11%. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.18 -0.2 -0.22 EPS Actual -0.07 -0.19 -0.2 -0.19 Revenue Estimate 6.85 M 5.95 M 5.75 M 5.51 M Revenue Actual 7.05 M 6.13 M 5.72 M 5.52 M

Stock Performance

Shares of SharpSpring were trading at $8.99 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.36%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. SharpSpring is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2252/35691