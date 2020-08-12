Chicken Soup for the Soul's Earnings: A Preview

Chicken Soup for the Soul (NASDAQ: CSSE) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 13. Here is Benzinga's look at Chicken Soup for the Soul's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Chicken Soup for the Soul EPS will likely be near $0.69 while revenue will be around $12.72 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Chicken Soup for the Soul posted EPS of $-0.19 on sales of $11.97 million. If the company were to report in-line earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be down 263.16%. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate -0.58 -0.44 -0.05 -0.09 EPS Actual -0.95 -1.03 -1.11 -0.19 Revenue Estimate 15.49 M 23.46 M 21.25 M 8.90 M Revenue Actual 14.12 M 24.82 M 17.05 M 11.97 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.04%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Chicken Soup for the Soul is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nr4n35vn