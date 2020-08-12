Accuray's Earnings Outlook

On Thursday, August 13, Accuray (NASDAQ: ARAY) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Accuray's earnings per share to be near $-0.02 on sales of $91.56 million. In the same quarter last year, Accuray reported EPS of $-0.02 on revenue of $117.42 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would not change. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2019 Q4 2019 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.07 -0.09 0.01 EPS Actual 0.03 -0.02 -0.11 -0.02 Revenue Estimate 97.26 M 97.73 M 92.15 M 116.37 M Revenue Actual 99.55 M 98.83 M 89.58 M 117.42 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.44%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Accuray is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2330/35923