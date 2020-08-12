Market Overview

Recap: Eton Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2020 8:45am   Comments
Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) fell 1.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 27.78% year over year to ($0.23), which beat the estimate of ($0.26).

Revenue of $20,000 up by 0.00% year over year, which missed the estimate of $290,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 12, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5n7zmi26

Technicals

52-week high: $8.74

Company's 52-week low was at $2.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 37.05%

Company Overview

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc is a United States based specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products to fulfill an unmet patient need. It has a diversified pipeline of around eight product candidates in various stages of development.

 

