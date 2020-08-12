Market Overview

Recap: ReWalk Robotics Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2020 7:31am   Comments
Shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) moved higher by 1.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 75.00% over the past year to ($0.22), which beat the estimate of ($0.27).

Revenue of $1,668,000 up by 90.19% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $800,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

ReWalk Robotics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 12, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5i2w4ds5

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $3.72

52-week low: $0.41

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.30%

Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd is an Israel based medical device company. It is engaged in designing, developing and commercializing the Rewalk systems which are exoskeletons allowing wheelchair-bound individuals to stand and walk once again. The ReWalk systems allow the users to sit, stand, walk, turn and have the ability to climb and descend stairs. It offers two systems, ReWalk Personal which is designed for every day and all day use by individuals at home and in their communities and is custom-fit for each user; and ReWalk Rehabilitation which is designed for the clinical rehabilitation environment where it provides the user with valuable training exercise and therapy. The company generates maximum revenue from the United States and Europe.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

