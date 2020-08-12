Market Overview

Brainsway: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2020 7:24am   Comments
Shares of Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 82.35% over the past year to ($0.03), which beat the estimate of ($0.13).

Revenue of $4,820,000 declined by 15.36% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,770,000.

Guidance

Brainsway hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 12, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=140751

Price Action

52-week high: $12.53

Company's 52-week low was at $5.10

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.81%

Company Overview

Brainsway Ltd is an Israel based company engaged in the business of developing and providing advanced technology solutions for the treatment of a variety of brain disorders. Its flagship technology is based on Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) which is used for brain disorder treatment such as treatment of depression in patients. The group earns revenues from the sale and lease of devices. It has a business presence in Israel and other foreign countries.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

