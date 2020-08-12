OneSpaWorld: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ:OSW) rose 2.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 408.33% over the past year to ($0.37), which missed the estimate of ($0.19).

Revenue of $998,000 decreased by 99.29% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $230,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

OneSpaWorld Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 12, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=140996

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $17.25

Company's 52-week low was at $2.45

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.89%

Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is an operator of health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and operator of health and wellness centers at destination resorts worldwide. It offers a suite of premium health, fitness, beauty and wellness services and products. The services provided by the company include body, salon, and skincare services and products, fitness classes and personal fitness training and pain management, detoxifying programs and comprehensive body composition analyses among others. The company has only one single segment of Maritime and Destination Resorts.