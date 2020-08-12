Market Overview

DarioHealth: Q2 Earnings Insights

August 12, 2020 7:31am   Comments
Shares of DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) moved higher by 2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 423.08% year over year to ($0.68), which beat the estimate of ($1.40).

Revenue of $1,787,000 up by 8.24% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,550,000.

Outlook

DarioHealth hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 12, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2224/36466

Technicals

52-week high: $18.84

52-week low: $0.20

Price action over last quarter: Up 123.19%

Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp is a digital health company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of patented and proprietary technology that provides consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smartphones and other mobile devices. The company's product, Dario Blood sugar monitor is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a multi-featured software application combined with a blood glucose monitoring device. The group operates internationally and derives revenues from the sale of its Dario smart meter and related device-specific disposables test strip cartridges and lancets. The company generates the majority of the revenue by sales of its product.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

