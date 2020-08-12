Market Overview

Performance Food Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2020 7:23am   Comments
Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) moved lower by 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 222.86% over the past year to ($0.86), which missed the estimate of ($0.24).

Revenue of $5,774,000,000 declined by 2.12% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,430,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 12, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.pfgc.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2402902&sessionid=1&key=EC59117BC78BF79C1537ECB75A677406&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $54.49

52-week low: $7.41

Price action over last quarter: Up 42.59%

Company Description

Performance Food Group is the third-largest U.S. food-service distributor, with 7% market share and a heavy presence along the Eastern seaboard, the Southeast, and the Midwest. PFG's food-service business (69% of pro forma sales) has its largest exposure to national and regional restaurant chains (52% of segment revenue), followed by independent restaurants (27%), and other channels (20%) such as retail, hospitality, and education. The firm's Vistar segment (31% of pro forma sales) is a national distributor of candy, snacks, and beverages to convenience stores, vending and office coffee service distributors, theaters, sporting arenas, and correctional facilities.

 

