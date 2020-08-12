Performance Food Group: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) moved lower by 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 222.86% over the past year to ($0.86), which missed the estimate of ($0.24).
Revenue of $5,774,000,000 declined by 2.12% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,430,000,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Aug 12, 2020
Time: 09:00 AM
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $54.49
52-week low: $7.41
Price action over last quarter: Up 42.59%
Company Description
Performance Food Group is the third-largest U.S. food-service distributor, with 7% market share and a heavy presence along the Eastern seaboard, the Southeast, and the Midwest. PFG's food-service business (69% of pro forma sales) has its largest exposure to national and regional restaurant chains (52% of segment revenue), followed by independent restaurants (27%), and other channels (20%) such as retail, hospitality, and education. The firm's Vistar segment (31% of pro forma sales) is a national distributor of candy, snacks, and beverages to convenience stores, vending and office coffee service distributors, theaters, sporting arenas, and correctional facilities.