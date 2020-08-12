Market Overview

Recap: Kamada Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2020 7:22am   Comments
Shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) moved lower by 2.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 46.67% year over year to $0.08, which missed the estimate of $0.11.

Revenue of $33,089,000 decreased by 6.14% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $36,370,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 12, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.kamada.com/events-presentations/

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $10.00

52-week low: $4.40

Price action over last quarter: Up 28.32%

Company Overview

Kamada Ltd is a drug-focused, plasma-derived protein therapeutics company. It is involved in the business of developing, producing and marketing of specialty therapeutics using protein purification proprietary technology. Its product portfolio consists of Glassia, Bramitob, Foster, Ixiaro, Factor-IX etc. The company has Proprietary products and Distribution segments. The company has two segments namely, Proprietary Products segment and Distribution segment. It derives the majority of its revenue from Proprietary products segment and generates the majority of sales from the United States. The firm categorizes its products in Lung Disease, Vaccines, Haemophilia, Immunoglobulins, Critical care, and Diagnostics.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

