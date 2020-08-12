Market Overview

Recap: Brinker International Q4 Earnings

August 12, 2020 7:06am   Comments
Shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 164.71% year over year to ($0.88), which beat the estimate of ($1.37).

Revenue of $563,200,000 declined by 32.48% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $573,630,000.

Guidance

Brinker International expects Q1 adjusted EPS of $(0.40)-$(0.25).

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 12, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ecn4jnff

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $47.57

Company's 52-week low was at $7.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 29.60%

Company Overview

Brinker International Inc operates casual dining restaurants under the brands Chili Grill and Bar (Chili's) and Maggiano's Little Italy (Maggiano's). Chili's falls in the Bar and Grill category of casual dining. Its menu features Fresh Mex and Fresh Tex favorites including signature items such as slow-smoked baby back ribs, craft burgers, fajitas, and famous bottomless chips and salsa paired with tableside guacamole. Maggiano's is an Italian restaurant brand with a full lunch and dinner menu offering chef-prepared, such as appetizers, chicken, seafood, veal and prime steaks, and desserts.

 

