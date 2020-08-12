Crown Crafts: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) fell 1.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 50.00% year over year to $0.12, which beat the estimate of $0.08.

Revenue of $16,205,000 higher by 1.65% year over year, which beat the estimate of $15,600,000.

Guidance

Crown Crafts hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 12, 2020

Time: 02:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.crowncrafts.com/investor-relations/news-events/events-presentations/detail/3289/first-quarter-2021-earnings-conference-call

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $7.93

52-week low: $4.13

Price action over last quarter: down 0.21%

Company Overview

Crown Crafts Inc operates in the infant and toddler products segment of the consumer products industry through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The infant and toddler products segment consists of infant and toddler bedding, bibs, soft bath products, disposable products, and accessories. The company serves a diverse range of customers including mass merchants, mid-tier retailers, juvenile specialty stores, value channel stores, grocery and drug stores, restaurants, internet accounts, wholesale clubs, and internet-based retailers. The company's brands include NoJo, Neat Solutions, Sassy, and Carousel. Its products are marketed under a variety of Company-owned trademarks, under trademarks licensed from others, and as private-label goods.