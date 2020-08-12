Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For August 12, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2020 4:47am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For August 12, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) to report quarterly loss at $1.37 per share on revenue of $573.63 million before the opening bell. Brinker shares rose 0.1% to $30.17 in after-hours trading.
  • Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) reported a Covid-19 vaccine agreement with the U.S. government. The U.S. government secured 100 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273, and will pay up to $1.525 billion. Moderna shares climbed 11.3% to $76.75 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) to have earned $0.74 per share on revenue of $12.08 billion for the latest quarter. Cisco will release earnings after the markets close. Cisco shares gained 0.5% to $47.40 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) disclosed a 5-for-1 stock split, effective August 31, 2020. Tesla shares climbed 6.5% to $1,463.23 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday. Red Robin shares plunged 9.2% to $9.90 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CSCO + EAT)

Earnings Scheduled For August 12, 2020
Earnings Preview for Cisco Systems
Weekly Expected Moves For SPY, INO, DKNG, CSCO, LYFT And More
What To Expect In The Light Earnings Week Ahead
Major Earnings Expected This Week Include Cisco, Lyft, Baidu After Marriott Leads Off
Tony Zhang's Cisco Trade
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com