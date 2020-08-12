5 Stocks To Watch For August 12, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) to report quarterly loss at $1.37 per share on revenue of $573.63 million before the opening bell. Brinker shares rose 0.1% to $30.17 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: EAT) to report quarterly loss at $1.37 per share on revenue of $573.63 million before the opening bell. Brinker shares rose 0.1% to $30.17 in after-hours trading. Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) reported a Covid-19 vaccine agreement with the U.S. government. The U.S. government secured 100 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273, and will pay up to $1.525 billion. Moderna shares climbed 11.3% to $76.75 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: MRNA) reported a Covid-19 vaccine agreement with the U.S. government. The U.S. government secured 100 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273, and will pay up to $1.525 billion. Moderna shares climbed 11.3% to $76.75 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) to have earned $0.74 per share on revenue of $12.08 billion for the latest quarter. Cisco will release earnings after the markets close. Cisco shares gained 0.5% to $47.40 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor