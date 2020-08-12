Earnings Scheduled For August 12, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.43 per share on revenue of $571.05 million.

• Applied Industrial Tech Inc. (NYSE:AIT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $739.09 million.

• APi Gr Inc. (NYSE:APG) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $248.33 million.

• Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $611.18 million.

• Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. (OTC:CCOJY) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Crown Crafts Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $15.60 million.

• China Yuchai Intl Inc. (NYSE:CYD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $714.82 million.

• CYREN Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $9.52 million.

• DarioHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:DRIO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.40 per share on revenue of $1.55 million.

• Eltek Inc. (NASDAQ:ELTK) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Kamada Inc. (NASDAQ:KMDA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $36.37 million.

• OneSpaWorld Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OSW) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $230.00 thousand.

• Royalty Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:RPRX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $468.96 million.

• ReWalk Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RWLK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $800.00 thousand.

• Tufin Software Inc. (NYSE:TUFN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $21.94 million.

• XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Brainsway Inc. (NASDAQ:BWAY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $4.77 million.

• PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $192.70 million.

• Pan Pacific International Inc. (OTC:DQJCY) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.95 per share on revenue of $29.31 million.

• Performance Food Group Inc. (NYSE:PFGC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $5.43 billion.

• Freehold Royalties Inc. (OTC:FRHLF) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Jumia Technologies Inc. (NYSE:JMIA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $37.20 million.

• SECOM Co Inc. (OTC:SOMLY) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Aleafia Health Inc. (OTC:ALEAF) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Novozymes Inc. (OTC:NVZMY) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• CACI International Inc. (NYSE:CACI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.44 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.

• ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.88 million.

• KemPharm Inc. (OTC:KMPH) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ATA Creativity Global Inc. (NASDAQ:AACG) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $176.57 million.

• Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Blue Bird Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $226.20 million.

• BRF Inc. (NYSE:BRFS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.

• Ballantyne Strong, Inc. Common Stock Inc. (AMEX:BTN) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $21.52 million.

• Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $12.08 billion.

• Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $210.00 thousand.

• EnerSys Inc. (NYSE:ENS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $693.74 million.

• Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $290.00 thousand.

• Evolving Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.71 per share on revenue of $182.10 million.

• None Inc. (None:GMXAY) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Helius Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ImmuCell Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $3.00 billion.

• Intercorp Financial Servs Inc. (NYSE:IFS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $317.00 million.

• Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.99 per share on revenue of $351.48 million.

• Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $13.13 million.

• Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $61.72 million.

• Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $170.00 thousand.

• OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.20 million.

• OTC Markets Gr Inc. (OTC:OTCM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $14.30 million.

• Pangaea Logistics Solns Inc. (NASDAQ:PANL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $75.40 million.

• Points International Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $89.15 million.

• Peyto Exploration & Dev Inc. (OTC:PEYUF) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Ping Identity Holding Inc. (NYSE:PING) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $53.79 million.

• Priority Tech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Postal Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $5.12 million.

• RiceBran Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:RIBT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $9.05 million.

• Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $119.41 million.

• SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $84.19 million.

• Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.19 million.

• SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $33.90 per share on revenue of $50.00 thousand.

• Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $14.90 million.

• SpartanNash Inc. (NASDAQ:SPTN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion.

• The One Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $9.80 million.

• TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) Inc. (AMEX:TAT) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• TELA Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.93 million.

• Green Organic Dutchman Inc. (OTC:TGODF) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Telenav Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $44.43 million.

• Velocity Financial Inc. (NYSE:VEL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $18.20 million.

• Viela Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Varex Imaging Inc. (NASDAQ:VREX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $171.09 million.

• Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $234.94 million.

• Wheaton Precious Metals Inc. (NYSE:WPM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $222.70 million.

• Wayside Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• cbdMD, Inc. Common Stock Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $9.57 million.

• JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $737.45 million.

• ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $920.47 million.