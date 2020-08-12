Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Supplier Foxconn Reports Q2 Earnings Beat
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 12, 2020 3:53am   Comments
Share:
Apple Supplier Foxconn Reports Q2 Earnings Beat

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd  (OTC: HNHPF), better known as Foxconn, posted a net profit of $778.54 million for the second quarter ended June — beating analyst estimates, Reuters reported Wednesday.

Work From Home Led To Profits: The Taiwanese tech manufacturer reported a net profit that exceeded the $609.6 million consensus estimate of 13 analysts polled by Refinitiv. 

The figure was higher by 34% compared with the net profit record in the same period last year, Reuters noted. 

The Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL)-supplier had reportedly warned of poor Q2 smartphone sales in May, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but had also said that the crisis-induced work-from-home trend would afford it opportunities for growth. 

Next iPhone May Offer A Profit Boost: Analysts expect iPhone 12, the new series of Apple smartphones expected to launch later this fall, will boost the revenues of the world’s largest electronics manufacturer for months, Reuters noted. 

Foxconn is expected to produce 70% of the new iPhones, according to KGI Securities, a Taipei-based brokerage.

Price Action: Foxconn OTC shares closed almost 0.5% lower at $5.54 on Tuesday.

Photo courtesy: Nadkachna via Wikimedia

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HNHPF)

Apple Plans To Go Carbon Neutral Across Supply Chain, Products Within A Decade
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: foxconn Hon Hai Precision Industry iPhoneEarnings News Global Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com