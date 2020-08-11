Market Overview

Recap: Altimmune Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2020 7:14pm   Comments
Shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) fell 2.38% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 261.54% year over year to ($0.94), which missed the estimate of ($0.40).

Revenue of $721,636 decreased by 55.62% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,100,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Altimmune hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $35.10

52-week low: $1.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 432.07%

Company Description

Altimmune Inc is a United States-based clinical-stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It is involved in the business of developing products that engage, stimulate and improve immune responses for the prevention and treatment of liver diseases. The firm's product candidates include NasoVAX, HepTcell, SparVax-L, and NasoShield. It also develops platform technologies such as RespirVec and Densigen. The company generates its revenue from cost plus fee contracts and fixed-price contracts.

 

