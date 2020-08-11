Recap: Ra Medical Systems Q2 Earnings

Shares of Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) decreased 9.56% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 62.93% year over year to ($0.43), which missed the estimate of ($0.22).

Revenue of $900,000 decreased by 58.20% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $550,000.

Looking Ahead

Ra Medical Systems hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 11, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/rmed/mediaframe/39551/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $2.93

52-week low: $0.28

Price action over last quarter: down 61.36%

Company Description

Ra Medical Systems Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company leveraging its laser-based platform for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. Its products restore blood-flow in arteries and clearing chronic skin conditions. The company's products include DABRA and Pharos. DABRA System is used as a tool in the treatment of peripheral artery disease, or PAD, a form of peripheral vascular disease, which commonly occurs in the legs. Pharos is designed for use in the treatment of inflammatory skin conditions and as a tool in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and leukoderma. It operates in two segments namely the vascular segment and the dermatology segment.