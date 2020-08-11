Health Catalyst: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) fell 8.31% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 28.57% over the past year to ($0.15), which beat the estimate of ($0.22).

Revenue of $43,259,000 rose by 17.54% year over year, which beat the estimate of $42,140,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $177,200,000 and $181,200,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 11, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mnfgfc9j

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $49.85

Company's 52-week low was at $17.48

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.50%

Company Profile

Health Catalyst Inc is engaged in providing data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It has two operating segments. The Technology segment, which is the key revenue driver, includes data platform, analytics applications and support services. This generates revenues primarily from contracts that are cloud-based subscription arrangements, time-based license arrangements, and maintenance and support fees; and Professional Services segment is generally the combination of analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers to more fully configure and utilize the benefits of the technology offerings.