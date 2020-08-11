Cornerstone Building: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) rose 18.85% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 30.77% over the past year to $0.34, which beat the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $1,085,000,000 decreased by 16.22% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $996,100,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Q3 revenue expected to be between $1,160,000,000 and $1,240,000,000.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $9.79

Company's 52-week low was at $2.54

Price action over last quarter: Up 84.38%

Company Description

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc is a United States-based company involved in providing Residential and Commercial Solutions. The commercial solutions offered by the company include Coil Coatings, Doors, Insulated Metal Panels, and Metal Roofing systems among others. Its Residential Solutions include Windows and Doors, Siding, Roofing, Gutters, and Stone among others.