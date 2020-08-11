Recap: Intellicheck Q2 Earnings

Shares of Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) fell 10.18% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 16.67% year over year to ($0.05), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $1,842,000 up by 18.23% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,750,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Intellicheck hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 11, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.ipsidy.com/company-profile

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $10.54

52-week low: $1.91

Price action over last quarter: down 17.61%

Company Overview

Intellicheck Inc is a trusted industry leader in technology solutions that stop identity theft and fraud with real-time identification authentication and age verification. The company makes it possible for its clients to increase revenues, improve customer service, and increase operational efficiencies. Under new direction, the company is focused on partnering with banks and credit card issuers and retailers to prevent fraud. It derives revenue through Sales of systems, subscription fees, Sale of software upgrades and extended maintenance programs.