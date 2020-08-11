Market Overview

Recap: Euroseas Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2020 7:12pm   Comments
Shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 278.57% year over year to $0.25, which beat the estimate of ($0.11).

Revenue of $13,509,000 up by 67.15% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $13,420,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $5.10

Company's 52-week low was at $0.33

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.09%

Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd is a shipping company. Along with its subsidiaries it primarily owns and operates a fleet consisting of dry-bulk, container, and multipurpose dry cargo vessels that are employed on spot and time charters. The company's fleet consists of containerships that transport container boxes providing scheduled service between ports.

 

