Viavi Solutions: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) moved higher by 1.14% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 5.88% year over year to $0.18, which beat the estimate of $0.13.

Revenue of $266,600,000 declined by 7.97% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $259,440,000.

Guidance

Q1 EPS expected between $0.14 and $0.16.

Q1 revenue expected to be between $258,000,000 and $282,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 11, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.viavisolutions.com%2Fnews-and-events%2Fevents%2Fevent-details%2F2020%2FQ4-2020-VIAVI-Solutions-Inc-Earnings-Conference-Call%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2402252&sessionid=1&key=4A11374647FB4C6D34E83EA568191D1F®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $16.35

Company's 52-week low was at $8.08

Price action over last quarter: Up 26.22%

Company Description

Viavi Solutions Inc. is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military and avionics customers. The company also offers high-performance thin-film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, 3D sensing, electronics, automotive, defense and instrumentation markets. It operates in three segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement and Optical Security and Performance Products.