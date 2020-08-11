K12: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of K12 (NYSE:LRN) rose 7.07% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 287.50% year over year to $0.31, which beat the estimate of $0.03.

Revenue of $268,931,000 up by 4.92% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $261,460,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 11, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=140579

Technicals

52-week high: $52.84

Company's 52-week low was at $15.06

Price action over last quarter: Up 109.00%

Company Profile

K12 Inc is an American online educational company. The company offers alternative programs to traditional on-campus schooling. K12 also operates state-funded virtual charter schools around the United States. The educational programs for K-12 students are usually monitored by parents and provide virtual classroom environments where teachers meet with students online, by phone, or in-person. The company's contractual agreements with various school districts to offer its curriculum programs provide a majority of the company's revenue. The company lines of buisness are Managed Public School Programs, Institutional, and Private Pay Schools and Other.