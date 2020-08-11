Cambium Networks: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) rose 11.53% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 6.67% over the past year to $0.16, which beat the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $62,254,000 declined by 9.97% year over year, which beat the estimate of $59,610,000.

Looking Ahead

Q3 EPS expected between $0.12 and $0.14.

Q3 revenue expected to be between $64,000,000 and $67,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 11, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nhu99bwu

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $13.20

Company's 52-week low was at $3.57

Price action over last quarter: Up 164.82%

Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators, including medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. The company's scalable, reliable and high-performance solutions create a purpose-built wireless fabric which connects people, places and things across distances ranging from two meters to more than 100 kilometers, indoors and outdoors, using licensed and unlicensed spectrum, at attractive economics. Headquartered outside Chicago and with R&D centers in the U.S., U.K. and India, the company sells through a range of distributors overseas.