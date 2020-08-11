ShockWave Medical: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) moved higher by 1.5% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 47.37% over the past year to ($0.56), which beat the estimate of ($0.62).

Revenue of $10,286,000 rose by 2.74% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $8,350,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 11, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/i7rw4ij5

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $53.33

52-week low: $22.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 31.02%

Company Profile

ShockWave Medical Inc a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. Its intravascular lithotripsy technology is used in the treatment of calcified plaque. Geographically, the company generates its revenue from the United States.