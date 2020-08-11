ShockWave Medical: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) moved higher by 1.5% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 47.37% over the past year to ($0.56), which beat the estimate of ($0.62).
Revenue of $10,286,000 rose by 2.74% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $8,350,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: Aug 11, 2020
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/i7rw4ij5
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $53.33
52-week low: $22.01
Price action over last quarter: Up 31.02%
Company Profile
ShockWave Medical Inc a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. Its intravascular lithotripsy technology is used in the treatment of calcified plaque. Geographically, the company generates its revenue from the United States.
Posted-In: Earnings