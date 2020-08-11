HTG Molecular Diagnostics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 47.06% year over year to ($0.09), which missed the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $1,963,000 declined by 66.13% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,790,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 11, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=140583

Technicals

52-week high: $1.19

52-week low: $0.27

Price action over last quarter: Up 46.68%

Company Description

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage company that develops and markets products and services based on proprietary technology that facilitates the routine use of targeted molecular profiling. Molecular profiling is the collection of information about multiple molecular targets, such as DNA and RNA, also called biomarkers, in a biological sample. Molecular profiling information has many important applications, from basic research to molecular diagnostics in personalized medicine. The company derives revenue from services provided by its VERI/O laboratory and sales of the company's automation systems and integrated next-generation sequencing-based HTG EdgeSeq assays. It operates in one segment and its customers are primarily located in the United States and Europe.