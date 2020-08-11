Recap: Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings

Shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) were down 4.45% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 33.33% over the past year to ($0.06), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.06).

Revenue of $0 unchanged by 0.00% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $190,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 11, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6hztwkz9

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $1.13

52-week low: $0.20

Price action over last quarter: down 18.65%

Company Description

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc is a US-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its pipeline of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The product portfolio of the company includes Vosaroxin which is an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's other kinase inhibitor pipeline includes TAK-580, SNS-062, and SNS-229. Further, the firm's activities include conducting research and development internally and through corporate collaborators, in-licensing and out-licensing pharmaceutical compounds and technology, conducting clinical trials and raising capital. The firm derives substantially the majority of revenue from license and collaboration agreements.