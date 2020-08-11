Market Overview

Covetrus: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2020 5:47pm
Shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 107.69% year over year to $0.27, which beat the estimate of $0.08.

Revenue of $1,026,000,000 up by 1.68% year over year, which beat the estimate of $883,470,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 11, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r6vu55j6

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $24.13

52-week low: $4.04

Price action over last quarter: Up 92.94%

Company Description

Covetrus Inc is an animal-health technology and services company dedicated to supporting the companion, equine, and large-animal veterinary markets. Its segments are North America, Europe, and APAC and Emerging Markets. The company's services include supply chain services, software solutions, and prescription management.

 

Posted-In: Earnings

