Recap: VirTra Q2 Earnings

Shares of VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) decreased 1.35% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were unchanged 0.00% year over year to ($0.08), which beat the estimate of ($0.11).

Revenue of $2,770,000 declined by 9.30% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,990,000.

Guidance

VirTra hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

VirTra hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 11, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2266/35813

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $5.30

52-week low: $2.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 103.07%

Company Overview

VirTra Inc is a US-based company which is engaged in the sale and development of the judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military and commercial uses. It sells simulators and related products across the globe through a direct sales force and international distribution partners. The services provided by the company includes installation, training, limited warranties, service agreements and related support. The company sells and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military or civilian use. The product line of the company includes simulators, upgrade components, scenarios, scenario software, recoil kits, Threat-Fire and other accessories.