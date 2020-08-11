Recap: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) were unchanged after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 52.94% year over year to ($0.26), which missed the estimate of ($0.14).

Revenue of $29,000 unchanged by 0.00% year over year, which missed the estimate of $40,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 11, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.auriniapharma.com/ir-calendar/detail/1330/second-quarter-2020-financial-results-conference-call

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $21.93

52-week low: $3.52

Price action over last quarter: down 18.71%

Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It provides products for patients suffering from serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. The firm is developing voclosporin, an investigational drug, for the treatment of lupus nephritis (LN), focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), and Dry Eye Syndrome (DES). Geographically, it derives maximum revenue from the United States followed by China.