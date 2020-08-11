Recap: Landec Q4 Earnings

Shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 58.33% over the past year to $0.05, which beat the estimate of $0.03.

Revenue of $156,131,000 rose by 2.19% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $156,090,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $530,000,000 and $550,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 11, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=140922

Price Action

52-week high: $12.46

52-week low: $7.48

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.54%

Company Profile

Landec Corp designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets, and license technology applications to partners. It has two proprietary polymer technology platforms, Intelimer polymers, and hyaluronan biopolymers. The company also sells specialty packaged branded Eat Smart and GreenLine and private label fresh-cut vegetables and whole produce to retailers, club stores, and foodservice operators. Its segments are the Packaged fresh vegetables, and the Biomaterials. It derives key revenue from the Packaged fresh vegetable segment which includes the marketing and packing of specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. The company has the business presence in the US and other countries.