Cumberland: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Cumberland (NASDAQ:CPIX) rose 2.07% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 20.00% year over year to $0.08, which beat the estimate of $0.03.

Revenue of $9,598,000 decreased by 17.12% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $9,270,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Cumberland hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 11, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://investor.shareholder.com/cpix/events.cfm

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $6.10

Company's 52-week low was at $3.10

Price action over last quarter: down 5.87%

Company Overview

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company operating in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of branded prescription products. The company provides prescription products to hospital acute care and gastroenterology to address unmet or poorly met medical needs. Its product brands include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox- Pak, Vaprisol and Ethyol.