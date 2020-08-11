Recap: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Q2 Earnings

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ: RRGB) moved lower by 11.19% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Quarterly Results Earnings per share decreased 421.36% over the past year to ($3.31),

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) moved higher by 7.3% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 421.36% over the past year to ($3.31), which missed the estimate of ($3.30).

Revenue of $161,122,000 decreased by 47.68% year over year, which missed the estimate of $166,060,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 11, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.redrobin.com/pages/company/investors

Technicals

52-week high: $37.29

Company's 52-week low was at $4.04

Price action over last quarter: down 7.67%

Company Description

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc is a restaurant operator. The company develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants and fast-casual restaurants in North America. Its brands are Red Robin, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Red Robin America's Gourmet Burgers and Spirits, Red Robin Burger Works, YUMMM, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, and Red Robin Royalty names and logos. The company's revenue consists of sales from restaurant operations, gift card breakage, franchise royalties and fees, and other miscellaneous revenue.