Recap: Motus GI Hldgs Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2020 4:30pm   Comments
Shares of Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ:MOTS) decreased 4.8% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 42.31% year over year to ($0.15), which beat the estimate of ($0.21).

Revenue of $1,000 decreased by 75.00% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $20,000.

Outlook

Motus GI Hldgs hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Motus GI Hldgs hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 11, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=140402

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $2.99

52-week low: $0.46

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.26%

Company Description

Motus GI Holdings Inc is a medical technology company dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes, lowering costs and enhancing patient experiences. The company is focused on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

 

