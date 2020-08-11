A Look Into Technology Sector Value Stocks

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company’s future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labeled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the technology sector that may be worth watching:

Ebix (NASDAQ: EBIX) - P/E: 8.91 VirnetX Hldg (NYSE: VHC) - P/E: 1.24 Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE: HBB) - P/E: 8.93 Xerox Holdings (NYSE: XRX) - P/E: 9.29 Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ) - P/E: 5.76

This quarter, Ebix experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.96 in Q1 and is now 0.88. The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 1.43%, which has increased by 0.62% from 0.81% last quarter.

VirnetX Hldg looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of -0.07, which has not changed since last quarter (Q3). VirnetX Hldg does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands’s earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.59, whereas in Q1, they were at -0.1. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.47%, which has increased by 1.07% from last quarter’s yield of 2.4%.

Xerox Holdings’s earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.15, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.21. Its most recent dividend yield is at 5.9%, which has increased by 0.1% from 5.8% in the previous quarter.

Canadian Solar’s earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.09, whereas in Q1, they were at 1.84. Canadian Solar does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.