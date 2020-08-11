ROCE Insights For Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners (NYSE: EVA) posted Q2 earnings of $18.64 million, an increase from Q1 of 4.37%. Sales dropped to $167.71 million, a 17.98% decrease between quarters. In Q1, Enviva Partners earned $17.86 million, whereas sales reached $204.48 million.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Enviva Partners’s Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed in a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth in a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share for shareholders in the future. In Q2, Enviva Partners posted an ROCE of 0.05%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Enviva Partners's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q2 Earnings Insight

Enviva Partners reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.26/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $0.34/share.