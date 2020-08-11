Why Canada Goose's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) shares are trading lower after the company reported first-quarter EPS and sales results down from last year.

Canada Goose designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails premium outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates business through three segments namely, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer (DTC), Other. The DTC segment, which is the key revenue driver, comprises sales through country-specific e-commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in the luxury shopping locations. The Wholesale segment comprises sales made to a mix of functional and fashionable retailers, including major luxury department stores, outdoor specialty stores, and individual shops, and to international distributors.

Canada Goose shares were trading down 3.59% at $23.92 on Tuesday during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $45.09 and a 52-week low of $12.94.

