Why Rada Electronics Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 11, 2020 11:33am   Comments
Why Rada Electronics Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Rada Electronics Industries (NASDAQ: RADA) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company reported second-quarter EPS results up from last year and better-than-expected sales results. The company also raised its fiscal year 2020 sales guidance above analyst estimates.

Rada Electronics Industries is an Israel based defense electronics company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of defense electronics. It is also engaged in the manufacture of data recording and management systems. The company provides complete system solutions designed primarily for the aerospace and defense market. Its product lines include tactical land radars, inertial navigation systems and avionics systems and upgrades.

Rada Electronics Industries shares were trading up 1.01% at $7 on Tuesday during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $7.65 and a 52-week low of $2.05.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News

