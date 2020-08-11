Market Overview

Why Lumentum's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 11, 2020 11:31am   Comments
Why Lumentum's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ: LITE) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued first-quarter EPS guidance above analyst estimates.

Lumentum is a California-based technology firm. Lumentum provides two types of optical and photonic products: optical components that are used in telecommunications networking equipment, and commercial lasers for manufacturing, inspection and life-science lab uses. The firm is also expanding into new optical applications, such as 3-D sensing laser diode for consumer electronics.

Lumentum shares were trading up 4.33% at $91.83 on Tuesday during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $96.74 and a 52-week low of $48.44.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News

