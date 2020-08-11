Return On Capital Employed Overview: Marathon Oil

In Q2, Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) posted sales of $272.00 million. Earnings were up 156.52%, but Marathon Oil still reported an overall loss of $472.00 million. Marathon Oil collected $1.23 billion in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $184.00 million loss.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Marathon Oil’s Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed in a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth in a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share for shareholders in the future. In Q2, Marathon Oil posted an ROCE of -0.04%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Marathon Oil is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Marathon Oil's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Q2 Earnings Recap

Marathon Oil reported Q2 earnings per share at $-0.6/share, which met analyst predictions of $-0.6/share.