Recap: Strata Skin Sciences Q2 Earnings

Shares of Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) rose 7.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 66.67% over the past year to ($0.05), which missed the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $4,030,000 decreased by 47.83% year over year, which missed the estimate of $5,130,000.

Looking Ahead

Strata Skin Sciences hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 11, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=140936

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $2.89

Company's 52-week low was at $0.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.07%

Company Description

Strata Skin Sciences Inc is a medical technology company engaged in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of dermatological disorders. The company's operating segment include Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. It generates maximum revenue from the Dermatology Recurring Procedures segment. The Dermatology Recurring Procedures segment derives its revenues from the usage of its equipment by dermatologists to perform XTRAC procedures. Its Dermatology Procedures Equipment segment generates revenues from the sale of equipment, such as lasers and lamp products. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.