Recap: Lumentum Holdings Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2020 7:40am   Comments
Shares of Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) rose 5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 28.26% over the past year to $1.18, which beat the estimate of $0.82.

Revenue of $368,100,000 decreased by 9.02% year over year, which beat the estimate of $349,210,000.

Looking Ahead

Q1 EPS expected between $1.40 and $1.55.

Q1 revenue expected between $430,000,000 and $455,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 11, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.lumentum.com%2Finvestors%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2396216&sessionid=1&key=629AABD00872BD31ADD0B82F241706A1&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $96.73

Company's 52-week low was at $48.44

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.24%

Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc is a California-based technology firm. Lumentum provides two types of optical and photonic products: optical components that are used in telecommunications networking equipment, and commercial lasers for manufacturing, inspection and life-science lab uses. The firm is also expanding into new optical applications, such as 3-D sensing laser diode for consumer electronics.

 

