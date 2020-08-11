Recap: Twin River Q2 Earnings

Shares of Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 254.90% year over year to ($0.79), which beat the estimate of ($1.03).

Revenue of $28,924,000 declined by 79.80% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $17,460,000.

Outlook

Twin River Worldwide hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 11, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.twinriverwwholdings.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2402298&sessionid=1&key=F6C82839453E14DBA14CB72E9E519AD3®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $30.45

52-week low: $7.22

Price action over last quarter: Up 59.82%

Company Description

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc operates in the resorts and casinos industry. The firm's divisions are Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, and Mile High USA which are aggregated to three segments namely Rhode Island, Delaware, and Biloxi. It generates revenue from the Rhode Island segment.